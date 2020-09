NIGERIA INDUSTRIAL ECONOMY AT FULL CIRCLE: WHERE LIES THE FATE OF THE NIGERIAN STUDENTS

UNFRUITFUL GOVERNANCE IS LIKE A WHIRLWIND THAT COMES WITH THE INTENSION TO TIP US ONE WAY OR THE OTHER BUT THE RESISTANCE OF THE PEOPLE IS THE ULTIMATE FORCE. EVERY NATION RELIES ON ITS PEOPLE FOR DEVELOPMENT. WHEN WE REALIZED THAT WE HAVE NOT DONE TOO WELL BY USING OUR POTENTIALS, THEN WE WILL BEGIN TO CULTIVATE THE HABIT OF NATION BUILDING. THIS IS NOT JUST THE FUNCTION OF GOVERNMENT; IT IS MORE OF A FUNCTION OF THE GOVERNED. REAL CONSCIOUSNESS WOVEN AROUND A PHILOSOPHY OF DEVELOPMENT WILL TAKE US OUT OF THIS STATUS OF A “CONSUMER NATION”. WE HAVE SLEPT FOR TOO LONG AND HAVE NO EXAMPLE TO SHOW TO COUNTRIES LIKE MALI AND CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC THAT ARE PRESENTLY ENGULFED IN POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC CRISES. IN A STATEMENT RELEASED BY NANS JCC OYO PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER, COM. ISMAEL TAIWO.

ONE OF THE REASON’S AFRICA IS STILL IN RUIN IS BECAUSE NIGERIA HAS BECOME A SICK ELEPHANT THAT CANNOT CHANNEL ITS RESOURCES INTO DEVELOPMENTAL INITIATIVES THAT WILL RELEASE FRESH AIR INTO THE CONTINENT OF AFRICA.

FOR THOSE AIMING TO BE BUSINESS MEN, YOU MUST BEGIN TO STUDY THE ENVIRONMENT FOR OPPORTUNITIES TO BE EXPLORED. STARTING A BUSINESS IS NOT EASY BUT ONE HAS TO ENDURE THE HARDSHIP. THERE WILL BE MANY HARD TIMES BUT WITH HARDWORK AND PERSEVERANCE WE WILL SCALE THROUGH THE ROUGH ROAD. NOTHING GOOD COMES EASY.

FINALLY, AT THE BEGINNING FOREIGNERS DOMINATED THE ECONOMY, NOW WITH THE AGGRESSIVE PURSUIT OF FOREIGN INVESTORS BY GOVERNMENT WITH ALL SORTS OF CONCESSIONS THEY ARE BEGINNING TO DOMINATE AGAIN. WE WILL SOON ARRIVE AT THE POINT WHERE A NIGERIAN WILL NEVER AGAIN BE AT THE HEAD OF A MULTINATIONAL COMPANY.

THE EDUCATION SECTOR WHICH SERVES AS THE BEDROCK OF SOCIO-ECOONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IS NOT WELL-FUNDED AND WE ARE TALKING OF COMPETING WITH DEVELOPED COUNTRIES.

WE HAVE NOW GONE A CIRCLE. LET ME WARN; IF CARE IS NOT TAKEN, WE MIGHT BE TALKING OF ANOTHER INDIGENIZATION DECREE IN TWENTY YEARS.

Signed by:

Com. Ismael TAIWO

Publicity Secretary

NANS JCC OYO AXIS

