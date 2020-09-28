Nigeria may break up, it has cracks –  Boss Mustapha

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha

By Nwafor Sunday

The secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has said that Nigeria is at the brink of breaking up if nothing is done to avert it.

Disclosing this at an interdenominational church service to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary in Abuja, on Sunday, Boss according to TheCable said: It’s only that kind of Nehemiah’s love that will make us, as Nigerians, to rebuild the cracks we have in our walls today.

His words, “For us in Nigeria, Nehemiah should be taken as a metaphor for those Nigerians who either reside in Nigeria or outside, to cry to God to use the abandoned opportunities in Nigeria to address our challenges of nation building.

“Fortunately for us, our walls are not yet broken but there are obvious cracks that could lead to a break if not properly addressed.

vanguardngr.com