Nigeria: Mr, Miss Nigeria Pageant Demands Contestants Undergo Covid-19 Test

Contestants entering the Mr and Miss Nigeria International pageant this year will have to show a COVID-19 fitness certificate as a major requirement, the show’s organizer says.

Brendance and Crusaders, organisers of the show, says including a COVID-19 fitness test is part of measures to complement government efforts to flattening the curve of the pandemic in Nigeria.

Bredan Nsikak, Chief Executive Officer of the firm, said, “Our preparations are in progress and we are aware of the issues with COVID-19 and measures being put in place by the government to check and control further spread.

“We are also requesting that the contestants and other crew members should to go for COVID-19 test because only those that have COVID-19 free certificates will be allowed into the camp.

“The idea is to, as much as we can, guarantee the health state of everyone at least for the period they are going to be in camp,” he said.

According to him, 32 contestants comprising youths between 18 years and 28 years excelled from the online voting and they would compete for the 2020/2021 crowns of the pageant.

He added that the event would extensively feature Mr and Miss International Africa (MMIA) as Nigeria being the host would have her 2019/2020 MMNI compete for honours alongside contestants from nine other countries.

Nsikak said that during the event, contestants would appear on stage in adition to its being live stream on Instagram, Youtube and Twitter.