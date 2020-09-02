News From Africa

Nigeria: Nigeria’s Covid-19 Cases Rise By 239 to 54,247

Nigeria has recorded 239 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 54,247 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Plateau recorded 116 new cases; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 33; Lagos, 19; Ekiti, 12; Kaduna and Ogun, 11; Ebonyi, eight; Benue, seven; Abia and Delta, five each; Ondo, four; Edo, three; Imo and Osun, two each; whole Bauchi recorded one case.

It said: “So far, Nigeria has recorded 54,247 cases of COVID-19. 42,010 persons have been discharged, while 1,023 have died.”

