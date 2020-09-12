‘Nigeria ranks highest in irregular migration in Africa’

Juliana Agbo, Abuja

Nigeria is ranked the highest in records of Irregular migrants moving from Africa and the 8th in global slavery index, said the Country Coordinator, Symbols of Hope Project Nigeria (SOH), Rev. Emmanuel Gabriel.

The Country Coordinator who made this known Saturday in a statement issued to journalists in Abuja said thousands of Nigerian youths are sold into slavery in Europe and other parts of the world.

Rev Gabriel while speaking at the Economic Empowerment For Returned And Potential Migrants In Benin, Edo State, said research shows that the drive for survival and security of life and property has continued to push many Nigerians and Africans at large to gamble their lives away.

According to him, “The deceptions and fallacies out there are very tempting, yet far from the truth and our youths must be aware of these fact”.

He explained that the Symbols of Hope Project Nigeria (SOH), an initiative of the Lutheran World Federation (LWF), in collaboration with the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN), would continue to create awareness on the dangers of human trafficking and irregular migration.

He added that they were also in the state to offer psychosocial support to survivors of human trafficking and victims of irregular migration.

“We are here to help reintegrate returned migrants back into the societies they once called home,” he added.