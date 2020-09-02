Nigeria records 10 new coronavirus deaths

Nigeria has recorded 10 new deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the centre for disease control has said.

Despite a continued decline in the daily coronavirus infections in Nigeria, there has been a slight uptick in the number of deaths to the contagion.

A total of 1,023 people have succumbed to the contagion in Africa’s most populated country after 10 deaths were recorded in the one day.

Nigeria has continued to record daily cases below 300 for the past three weeks with 239 infections reported Tuesday, according to the country’s infectious disease outfit, NCDC.

This brings the total number of infections in the country to 54, 247.

The new cases were reported in the following 15 states: Plateau-116 FCT-33 Lagos-19 Ekiti-12 Kaduna-11 Ogun-11 Ebonyi-8 Benue-7 Abia-5 Delta-5 Ondo-4 Edo-3 Imo-2 Osun-2 Bauchi-1.

The NCDC in its daily update of the infection on its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov stated that out of the 54, 247 infections so far, 42,010 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

There are still more than 11, 000 active cases in Nigeria.

Nigeria has tested nearly 400, 000 of its 200 million population since the country reported its index case on February 28 in an Italian traveler.

Nigeria is the third most impacted country in the African region by the virus.

Over 1.2 million infections have been recorded in the continent of over 1 billion people.