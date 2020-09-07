Daily News

Nigeria records 100 new COVID-19 cases, total now 55,005

By
0
Adeyinka Akintunde

Nigeria has recorded 100 new cases of coronavirus.

A tweet from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday night revealed that 39 of the cases were recorded in Lagos, 22 of them were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory, and Kaduna State recorded 19 cases

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to to 276 in Nigeria.55, 000. 43,030 patients have been discharged and 1,057 patients have died.

Other states recorded were as follows:

Oyo-7 Ebonyi-6 Edo-3 Katsina-1 Ekiti-1 Bauchi-1 Nasarawa-1

100 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-39

FCT-22

Kaduna-19

Oyo-7

Ebonyi-6

Edo-3

Katsina-1

Ekiti-1

Bauchi-1

Nasarawa-1

55,005 confirmed

43,013 discharged

1,057 deaths pic.twitter.com/2sHFVFROiz

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 6, 2020

