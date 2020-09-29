Nigeria records 136 new COVID-19 cases, total cases now 58,460

Director-General of the NCDC, Dr.Chikwe Ihekweazu



Nigeria recorded 136 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections to 58,460.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its official twitter handle on Monday.

The new infections, the centre said, were reported in 12 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In the latest update, Lagos topped the list with 71 cases, Rivers with 23 infections and Plateau trailing behind with 12.

Others include Adamawa and Oyo -six, Kaduna – five, Abia and FCT – three, Katsina and Kwara – two, Bauchi, Borno, and Edo each having one.

The NCDC also said 101 patients have recovered and have been discharged in the last 24 hours, while the country sadly reported three COVID-19 -related deaths.

The agency said there are currently 7,454 active cases across the nation’s isolation centres.

According to the agency, till date, 49, 895 cases have been discharged and 1,111 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level III, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the agency said; “We can’t eat our cake and have it. We know that as we open our airspace, we have opened ourselves up to some increase in infection, therefore we have initiated stringent mitigation measures.

“Wearing a mask is the first step to protecting yourself and others from COVID-19 under the new normal.

“A face mask must be worn when you are in public or when you are around people who don’t live with you,” it advised.