Nigeria Records 136 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria on Monday reported 136 fresh COVID-19 cases.

This is according to the latest update released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The new infections were reported in 12 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In the latest update, Lagos topped the list with 71 cases, Rivers with 23 infections and Plateau trailing behind with 12.

Others include Adamawa and Oyo – 6, Kaduna – 5, Abia and FCT – 3, Katsina and Kwara – 2, Bauchi, Borno, and Edo each having one.

Currently, the nation has successfully managed 49,895 people who have recovered from the virus.

This is just as the number of fatalities has risen to 1,111.

$2.1m Support Fund

Nigeria’s fight against the pandemic has continued to receive support from countries and donor agencies.

This latest is from the United States Government, through the U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has provided $2.1 million support to Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by the US Mission in on September 25, the sum is to conduct a household survey to determine the extent of COVID-19 transmission in Gombe, Enugu, and Nasarawa states.

“The U.S. CDC is funding the full cost of the survey ($2.1 million) and providing technical assistance as part of the U.S. Government’s bilateral efforts to improve the health and well-being of the Nigerian people,” the statement partly read.

“The survey will estimate the proportion of the population in these states who have ever been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19 disease.

“This will be accomplished by measuring the presence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in the blood of volunteers.

“These antibodies, specialized proteins produced by the immune system to fight infection, are generated as part of the body’s response to COVID-19 and are an indication of previous infection.”

The US said the survey would also estimate the proportion of people who have the disease but are not showing any symptoms, determine risk factors for infection, and measure the intra-household transmission of COVID-19.

It added that the survey would also estimate the prevalence of malaria and its potential relationship to SARS-CoV-2 infection.