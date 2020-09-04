Nigeria Records 156 New COVID-19 Cases As Russia Presents Vaccine To FG

Nigeria on Friday recorded 156 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the nation’s disease control agency, as Russia presents its home-made vaccine to the Federal Government.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in a late-night tweet, added that the country has now reported 54,743 confirmed cases of the virus, with 42,816 persons recovered and 1,051 deaths.

Lagos, the country’s epicentre for the virus, reported 36 new cases while the Federal Capital Territory registered 35 new infections.

Other states with new infections include Oyo-29, Kaduna-10, Abia-9, Osun-5, Ogun-5, Enugu-5, Rivers-4, Nasarawa-3, Ekiti-3, Imo-3, Edo-2, Kwara-2, Katsina-2, Plateau-2, and Niger-1.

