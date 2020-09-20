Daily News

Nigeria Records 189 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded 189 new COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this on Saturday night.

According to the agency, the new cases are in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos recorded 70 cases, Plateau recorded 37, the FCT, 24; Kaduna, 19; Rivers, 12; Oyo, five; Ogun, four; Ebonyi, Katsina, Ondo and Osun have three each, Imo, Yobe have two each, while Ekiti and Nasarawa have one each.

This brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 56,145 nationwide.

Meanwhile, 48,431 patients have been discharged, while 1,095 deaths have so far been recorded.

189 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-70

Plateau-37

FCT-24

Kaduna-19

Rivers-12

Oyo-5

Ogun-4

Ebonyi-3

Katsina-3

Ondo-3

Osun-3

Imo-2

Yobe-2

Ekiti-1

Nasarawa-1

57,145 confirmed

48,431 discharged

1,095 deaths pic.twitter.com/yOrxFUYgAC

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 19, 2020

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/VW1S739vBF

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 19, 2020


