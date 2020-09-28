Nigeria records two new coronavirus deaths

Nigeria recorded two new deaths from the coronavirus, on Thursday, according to official figures.

A total of 1,108 deaths have now been recorded thus far in Africa’s most populous country.

Nigeria has continued to record daily cases below 300 for more than six weeks with 126 infections reported Tuesday, according to the country’s infectious disease outfit, NCDC.

This brings the total number of infections in the country to 58,324.

The NCDC in its daily update of the infection on its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov stated that out of the over 58,000 infections so far, 49,794 persons have recovered and have been discharged..

There are still over 7,000 active cases in the country.

The 126 new cases were reported from 12 states: FCT (30), Lagos (24), Rivers (23), Ogun (13), Katsina (9), Plateau (9), Ondo (6), Kaduna (4), Kwara (4), Imo (2), Bauchi (1), Edo (1).

Abuja, Nigeria’s second most impacted city after Lagos, led in Thursday’s tally with 30 new infections.

Lagos, Nigeria’s COVID-19 hotspot with over 19,000 infections, had 24 new infections.

Nigeria has tested over 500,000 of its 200 million population since the country reported its index case on February 28 in an Italian traveler.

