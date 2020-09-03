Nigeria releases names of approved airlines for international flights

As Nigeria inches towards the reopening of airports for international flights on the 5th September, the minister of aviation Hadi Sirika has released the list of the approved airlines for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos.

The airlines approved include British Airways, , Delta Airlines, Emirates Qatar, Kenya Airways and Middle East Airline, Egypt Air Emirate, Ethiopian Airline, WA, and Turkish Airline. Virgin Atlantic, Air Peace, Asky, Africa Ward Ghana, Air Cote d’lvoire,

Airlines that are not approved include Air France, KLM, Ethiad, RwandAir, Air Namibia, Air Almaroq, Lufthansa, Angola, South Africa Airways.

On Saturdays, Lagos airport can welcome British Airways, , Delta Airlines, Emirates Qatar, Kenya Airways. For Abuja the airlines available include Ethiopian Air, BA,, Egypt Air, Middle East, Middle East and Turkish Airline.

On Sunday, available airlines include Delta, Air Senegal, Virgin Atlantic, Ethiopian, AWA and Turkish while Abuja airport will receive BA, Egypt Air, Ethiopian, Emirate and AWA.

On Monday, for Lagos Turkish, Air Senegal, Virgin Atlantic, Quatar, AWA, Kenya Airways and British Airways. For Abuja on Mondays are BA, Emirates, Ethiopia and AWA.

Sirika stated that what was used to arrive at their decision was the Foreign Operator carrier operator Permit which is the requirement by the law for every airline operating in Nigeria, the Covid-19 guideline by the PTF and other guidelines and restrictions from other countries.

According to him all intending travellers to Nigeria must test negative to Covid-19 by PCR in country of departure and the test of the PCR must be before four days of departure preferably 72hrs before boarding and from certain Countries the PCR would only be accepted from identified laboratories.

He stated that test done more than four days before departure is not accepted and test done before such persons will not be allowed to board.

“All intending passengers are required to register on an online Nigeria International Travel payment portal at http//:nitp.ncdc.gov.ng and also pay for a second repeat test to be done in Nigeria.”

“Ones payment is completed passengers will receive an email for selected laboratory of their choice providing them with the laboratory link to register for the PCR test on the 7th day of their arrival. Passengers would be allowed to chose a sample collection center and an appointment time and date for sample collection.”

“A list of private laboratory provided and the sample collection centers will be available on the NCDC website adding that passengers will also fill the online self declaration form also located the same payment platform and submit online or submit for presentation on arrival.”

“They must ensure that the information, contact details provided on the platform are correct and verifiable and can be reached when needed. Passengers must inform port health officials on arrival of any changes in their health, state completion of the health self declaration in other words take responsibilities.”

“Prior to boarding passengers must upload the ir Covid-19 negative test result on the payment portal and will have a copy for presentation at the airport. Prior to boarding all travellers will undergo screening for fever and would be questioned for Covid-19 symptoms”.

“Passengers with COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to board the flight and airlines must only board passengers with COVID-19 test result done within the stipulated 4days. Airlines that board passengers without the negative COVID-19 PCR test will be sanctioned as follows:

‘Non – Nigerian will be refused entry and return to country of origin at the cost of the airlines. So airlines would be made to return the people back to where they boarded from and the cost will be borne by the airline.”

Sirika said Nigerians will be allowed entry and subjected to compulsory quarantine for 14 days at a government approved facility at the cost of the passengers. Airlines will be fine $3500 per passenger for failure to comply with the preboarding requirement.

The minister said passengers who fail to submit themselves or declare there PCR test will be placed on watch list for 6 months and denied foreign travel. He assured that test result will be available within 24 days.

Passengers who display Covid-19 symptoms on arrival would not be allowed to self quarantine but would be placed on institutional quarantine, he said.

