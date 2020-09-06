Nigeria: Respite for Farmers As Military Degrade Bandits in North West

Farmers in the North West geopolitical zone are gradually returning to their farms after a series of military onslaughts on bandits’ camp neutralised most of the criminals and sent some of them packing.

Nigerian troops of the operation Sahel Sanity deployed to Katsina State confirmed yesterday that they have degraded banditry activities and other insecurity bedeviling the state and other North West.

In the recent military bombardments said to be the deadliest for the criminals, 100 armed bandits were neutralized, while 148 bandits and 315 illegal armed miners were arrested, just as a total of 3,984 cows, 1,627 sheep/rams and 3 camels were recovered.

The acting director of Defence Media Operation, Brigadier Benard Onyeuko, gave the hint while briefing journalists at the Army Super Camp 4, Faskari, Katsina.

He noted that the operation Sahel Sanity deployed to assist operation Hadarin Daji succeeded in degrading acts of criminalities carried out by the bandits.

Onyeuko said, “There is no gainsaying that the hitherto crippled agricultural, social and economic lives of the people of this zone by bandits’ activities have been restored to normalcy.

“So far, in all the operations conducted, 100 armed bandits were neutralised, a total of 3,984 cows, 1,627 sheep/rams and 3 Camels recovered, 148 suspected bandits and 315 illegal armed miners were arrested.

“Large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered which include 43 AK47 Riffles, 1 GPMG and 100 Dane guns, 3,261 rounds of 7.62mm (special) and 151 live cartridges of ammunition.

“In all the search and rescue operations carried out, 107 kidnapped victims were rescued, 20 bandits informants and collaborators, 6 arms suppliers, 13 rustled cattle marketers and 32 bandits logistics suppliers were arrested.

“Also, a total of 81 bandit’s camps including the notorious Dangote Triangle and their logistics bases were destroyed by troops of Operation Sahel Sanity. Relatedly 74 bandits’ attacks and 54 kidnap incidents were foiled by the troops.”

The director thanked the gallant troops for their relentless effort and their resilience in the fight against insecurity and banditry in North West states, even as he urged members of the public to continue the good gesture of supplying credible information to the Army.

Meanwhile, communities in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State yesterday signed a peace agreement as part of efforts to forestall peace in the regions.

The communities are Dangoma, Takau, and Zikpak all in Kaninkon chiefdoms respectively.

Speaking during the peace pact in Kafanchan over, the council chairman, Mr Peter Averik, said the peace deal was brokered following series of dialogue between the two communities.

He said, “We met and deliberated successfully on the way forward and thankfully the two communities resolved to sheath their sword and give peace a chance.

“This is a milestone for us and we want to use this opportunity to let the world know that we want peace and we are for peace”.

He explained that the peace pact was informed by the attacks of July 24 in Zikpak which led to the killing of several people and burning of houses.

According to him, findings revealed the attacks may have been caused by a misunderstanding between the two communities.

The council boss added: “There was an attack in Zipak and we tried to get the root of the matter and found that there was a misunderstanding between Dangoma and Takau.

“That misunderstanding may have led to the attacks and so we decided to bring the two communities together to try and iron out the issues”.

He further said the communities agreed to always resort to all available lawful means of settling disputes among other resolutions reached.

“They have agreed that whenever issues arise, such issues will be resolved through the appropriate channels. They have also pledged to be their brother’s keeper and protect each other’s property in the event of any eventuality or unforeseen circumstances,” he noted

In his remarks, Isiyaku Zaman, the youth leader of Dangoma, expressed hope that the peace pact would put an end to the mindless bloodletting in the region.

Zaman noted that all trouble makers in their midst who violate the pact will be fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.

On his part, the youth leader of Takau, said the cost of peace was far much less than the cost of violence as no meaningful development could take place without peace.

He pledged the resolve of the youths to abide by the peace accord, adding that the time had come for both sides to give peace a chance.

He commended the council chairman for his efforts at exploring ways of achieving and sustaining lasting peaceful co-existence in Jema’a local government and its environs.

Our correspondent reports that the peace pact was signed by representatives of both communities with district heads, religious leaders, youth leaders and security agencies as witnesses.