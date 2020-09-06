Nigeria: Tinubu Charges Politicians On Unity, Nigeria’s Dev Goals

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged politicians, especially the progressives to continue working together and forge ahead to attain the country’s overall development goals.

Speaking at the inauguration of Ondo State Revenue House in Akure on Saturday, the former Lagos State governor said as progressives, “we must carefully tend to our bridge of unity.

“We must never allow it to break. We entered politics and governance to serve the people and this purpose should always bind us in ceaseless fraternity and togetherness.

“All true progressives must work towards this fertile unity and sustain that unity. With it we can achieve the great things we see for this state and this nation.

“We can build a progressive society for ourselves and our children. Without that unity, we will forever be in a blinding fog, so much so that we will be fighting friend and foe alike because we will be too confused to know the difference between the two. This is no path to greatness”.

He urged them to commit themselves to progressive unity to bring forth progressive society.

According to him, there is no other way for this nation to go, saying “we must bring all our people back under the same progressive tent.

“Our creed is one of public service. This service is blind to region, religion, ethnic group or place of origin. We seek prosperity, safety, hope and the tranquil enjoyment of life for everyone, for all Nigerians.”