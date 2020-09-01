Nigeria to harmonise skills development programmes

The Federal Government has instructed the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), and Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) to harmonise all operations related to technical and vocational skills development by all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).







The Government said the move was to achieve greater success in Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET), in line with the ITF Act.







It explained that scaling skills development in the economy calls for harmonisation of operations in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment towards empowering Nigerian youths.







Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, noted that, although the initiative and partnership between the two bodies was commendable, there was need for harmonisation of all parties involved for efficient and effective vocational education delivery.







Speaking during a virtual meeting held with critical stakeholders and partners on skills development recently, Osinbajo said it was imperative for stakeholders to work in unison to achieve set objectives.





The meeting attended by the Ministers of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare; and representative of the Minister of Education, was aimed at giving a report on success and progress of the ITF-NECA Technical Skills Development Project (TSDP).







The Guardian gathered that the ITF-NECA project had worked with 42 participating organisations across the country, and had equipped over 8,000 Nigerian youths annually with requisite skills for employment, entrepreneurship, and wealth creation.





In separate remarks, the Directors-General (DGs) of ITF, and NECA, Joseph Ari, and Dr. Timothy Olawale, respectively, commended government’s commitment to tackling the challenges of unemployment and underemployment.







They said the vigour with which government was pursuing its job and wealth creation agenda would surely place Nigeria on a sound path to economic growth and development.







The DGs also pledged to immediately swing into action to implement the government’s directive on harmonising technical and vocational skills training in the country as enshrined in the ITF Act.



