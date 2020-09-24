Nigerian govt approves $1.9 billion for Kano-Niger Republic rail line

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a $1.96 billion contract for the development of a rail line from Kano to Niger Republic.

The rail line will go through Kano-Jigawa-Katsina-Jibia to Maradi in Niger Republic.

The total cost of $1,959,744,723.71, according to the minister of Transport, Rotimi Ameachi, is inclusive of 7.5 per cent VAT.

The council approved the contract at a virtual meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

According to Businessday, the Ministry of Transportation also got approvals of N3,049,544,000 for the design, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning of one railway crane of 150 tonnes capacity for emergency and recovery of rolling stocks.

This is to sort out accident situations on rail track.

The council also approved N12.088 billion for Section Two of the Ohafia to Arochukwu road.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, while briefing journalists after the meeting, said the section comprises Umuahia/Bende/Ohafia road in Abia State

The 45-kilometre road is to complement Section One which was previously awarded in 2018.

“That section is the section from Bende/Arochukwu to Ohafia which was 19.27 kilometres. So with this award now, the entire length of the road is now under contract with the same contractor and we hope for expeditious execution,” Mr Amaechi was quoted as saying.

