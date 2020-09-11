Nigerian Journalist, Oluwatosin Adeshokan, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teenagers By Fellow Journalist, Kiki Mordi,

Nigerian journalist, Kiki Mordi has called out a fellow journalist on Twitter for allegedly harassing young girls.

According to Kiki Mordi, Oluwatosin Adeshokan, a freelance journalist whose works have been published in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, VICE, CNN, Quartz, The Africa Report and more, pretends to be “asexual” just to gain women’s trust before taking advantage of them.

She added that several of his victims tried to reach out to her but were scared that she was going to take his side because they were friends in the same profession.

Following Kiki Mordi’s outburst on Twitter, other women came forth to accuse Mr Adesjokan of sexual assault.

In her accusations on Twitter, Kiki Mordi wrote: “@theOluwatosin becoming friends with feminists and pretending to be asexual will not protect you from being called out as a predator. You target young feminist women, make them believe you’re a sexual minority, they trust and protect you and you take advantage of that.

“People have spoken to you in private but now me I want you to lie to my face in public. You think you can use my friendship and the friendship of women like me to continue to get away with harassing young girls?

“Best believe action WILL be taken! If Tosin has ever been inappropriate with you and you felt like you couldn’t talk to me because we were friends I implore you to fuck that and reach out! Action WILL be taken! No safe space for predators. Certainly not within my circle!”

Below are some screenshots from accusers:

