Nigerian Popular Porn Star, Kingtblakhoc Begs for Financial Assistance From the Public

Nigerian porn star, Kingtblakhoc has cried out for help after being granted bail by an Osun state court.

Recall that the porn star was arrested alongside his crew members and arraigned before an Osun magistrate court for allegedly shooting a porn movie at the Osun Osogbo sacred grove, a UNESCO world heritage site and the abode of Osun, the Yoruba goddess of fertility.

After they pleaded not guilty to the charges, they were granted bail in the sum of N200,000 and one surety each in like sum.

Days after being being granted bail, the porn star has taken to his Snapchat account to cry out for help while revealing that he only has N443 in his bank account. He also disclosed he is feeling sick and hot.

Recall that the porn movie star, Kingtblakhoc was seen dressed like an Osun adherent with a woman who went completely naked as the movie continued in the porn movie recorded in July and shared on porn sites.

Speaking on the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yemisi Opalola said Kingtblakhoc was arrested following a complaint filed by a member of Traditional Religion Worshippers Association in Osun State, Amoo Awosunwon.

Opalola said;

“Awosunwon of Idinleke Temple, Osogbo, reported to the police that he sighted Tobiloba Isaac Jolaosho dressed in Osun traditional attire in a sex movie with a completely naked young lady shared on the social media.”

She further revealed that the porn star will be arraigned in court after the police completes its investigation.

