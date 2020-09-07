Nigerians take side as Pst Ibiyeome attack Daddy Freeze over Oyedepo

By David Royal

Founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, on Sunday warned controversial Media personality, Daddy Freeze against abusing Bishop David Oyedepo who according to him is his father.

It was gathered that in a recent post on Instagram page, Daddy Freeze who is popularly known for criticising Nigerian pastors attacked Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel for saying women should submit to their husbands, saying that Oyedepo’s advice is a misquote of the scriptures.

Pastor Ibiyeomie who didn’t take it likely with Freeze blasted, warning him not to ever insult Oyedepo or talk about him.

As seen in a viral video from his Sunday service Ibiyeomie said he cannot be alive and watch someone insult his father, Oyedepo.

“I can’t be alive and you insult my father. If the day Daddy Freeze insults Oyedepo I will deal with him and arrest him.

“Who gave birth to you? Do you have a father? Show us his picture.

“Oyedepo will not talk but I can’t be alive and you insult my father. I curse the day you were born.

“I will tear you into pieces, you bastard. He is insulting him because he has no father.

“You can never insult a father if you have one, be warned. A man whose wife left him, has no good job will be insulting my father and people will be laughing online. I will never be alive to see such and do nothing again.”

However, Nigerians on Twitter have condemned the actions of the pastor and that of Daddy Freeze as well.

A Nigerian music Producer, popularly known as Samklef took to his Twitter page to query the ‘anointing of God’ on pastor Ibiyeomie.

According to him, a man of God should respect God on the pulpit and not speak in such a manner about anyone.

He wrote: “Where is your Anointing man of God? As much as I don’t agree with Daddy Freeze this man (Ibiyeomie) is not a man of God but a man of man.

“How can you speak in this manner from the pulpit you do not even respect God.”

Another Twitter user @BrunoPenandes wrote, “I was so disappointed watching a prominent pastor swearing.”

@Katakore “How different is this from Yahaya Sharif’s death sentence in Kano for blasphemy? You disrespect my prophet you die, you disrespect my papa in the Lord you die. Same Religious intolerance, different sides of the same coin.”

@Briantega “Hebrew 12:24 ‘Pursue peace with all men, and the sanctification without which no one will see the Lord’ Clowns in pulpit glorified by morons who are lost and don’t have their relationship with God. Why spew hate, if you have an issue with him(Daddy freeze) be a man of God as you claim you are.

@Izekwesu “Daddy Freeze is a clout chaser who stays relevant only by “replying” Oyedepo. Let him do same to Muslim clerics and they’ll have him killed.”

@Walegates “This is a threat of physical harm & murder by Pastor Ibiyeomie on camera in front of his church with people cheering.”

@Ladundun ” They crucified the Son of God. In response, Jesus said, “Father forgive them for they know not what they are doing”.

Ask yourself, does Pastor Ibiyeomie sound Christlike?It’s a pity, a Pastor spewing this weight of hate. You’ll think he should know better to love, just as Jesus commands.”

@Basilolemerezi “Just imagine the kind of words coming from a Pastor’s mouth. This video has made me change my mind towards Daddy freeze. Is this Pastor not a racist?

@Ameduchilala “I am a Christian and not a fan of these God of men but truth be said, Daddy freeze to me looks like an antiChrist. Why fighting just pastors and not imams or other religious groups? Why not fight the bad government, Boko Haram stuff and our leaders?

@Paskael “Are we supposed to say he is a Pastor? I believe everything daddy Freeze is getting somewhere with his different views. Is it a crime? It is hitting home and an anointed man of god just called his fellow human being a bastard. What are they teaching their flock?

@Emaudohu “Whatever they call him Daddy freeze or freezer, you better cry for help and repentance because with those curses, your days and reign is counting. All of You can keep holding onto your myopic comments about pastor Ibiyiomie’s declarations, time will tell.”

Vanguard News Nigeria