Nigerians tasked on promoting inclusiveness for PWDs

Nigerians have been urged to create a bridge for an inclusive society where the deaf and all Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) are fully integrated with equal opportunities and full participation.

General Secretary, Nigeria National Association of The Deaf (NNAD), Chidi Olujie, stated this at a briefing to flag-off his campaign to be president of the association.

He noted that his goal, if he eventually wins, would be to make the vision of the association a reality by promoting the equal rights of the deaf and enhance lifetime opportunities that bring about equality.

He was optimistic of coming out successful at the scheduled Annual General Meeting (AGM) and National Elections of the Nigerian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD), Headquarters, holding between September 26 to 30, 2020 in Kano State.

“NNAD is a big umbrella body, a non-profit organisation, established to serve as a means of interaction with the Federal, states, and Councils and non-governmental organisations in matters concerning the deaf people. The association believes that the deaf and their families have fundamental rights to access services in all aspect of their lives and recognise deaf exceptionalities in sphere of life’s endeavours,” he said.

