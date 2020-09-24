Nigeria’s 60th Independence Celebration Will Be Low-Key – FG

The Federal Government has revealed that the nation’s 60th independence anniversary celebration will be low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed disclosed this while briefing journalists on Thursday, in Abuja.

He adds that the Federal Government has since approved a list of activities to be stagged till the end of September 2021 to commemorate Nigeria’s diamond jubilee anniversary.

He however faulted the argument by some persons who believe that there is no reason to celebrate Nigeria at sixty, considering the myriads of challenges facing the country.

He insisted that the answer to that argument is contained in the theme for the celebration, which emphasises togetherness.

– Nigeria @ 60: Togetherness –

The logo and theme which will be used in the celebration the Diamond Jubilee was earlier unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital.