Nigeria’s current ranking sign of good things to come, says Oghomienor

Chairman of the Blaugrana Group, owners of Barcelona Academy in Lagos

Nigeria is gradually regaining its place among the best footballing nations of the world, and will soon become the feared African team of old if the current leadership of the game continues with developmental programmes, Chairman of the Blaugrana Group, owners of Barcelona Academy in Lagos, has said.

Speaking on the backdrop of the latest FIFA ranking, which placed Nigeria 29th in the world, which is two steps higher than its previous ranking, Oghomienor said the development called for all Stakeholders to join the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in building the country’s game.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the Barca Academy’s new facilities at the Children International School (CIS), Lekki, Lagos, Oghomienor applauded the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, the NFF, Super Eagles coaches, the team members, and all individuals and groups who have contributed to making the new ranking possible, saying, “We should all as one work to be number one in the world. It is possible.

“We have the human capacity, knowledge, skills, but we need a change of attitude and work smarter and harder, striving to be ahead of the times.”

He explained that Nigeria, as Africa’s biggest exporter of footballers and the 10th in the world with 361 Nigerians playing professional football abroad as of 2019, should be dominating the game in Africa.

He added: “Nigeria’s position is an encouragement for everybody striving to add sustainable values to the sports industry and help in the development and growth of the youths for the betterment of the Nigerian future, in which we all have a stake.”

Oghomienor also praised the Sports Ministry for its drive to change the norms in the sector for the best practices as obtained in other climes.

He believes that Sport Minister, Sunday Dare’s decision to reinvigorate the National Principals Cup football competition would help unearth fresh talents for the country.

Oghomienor appealed for more corporate support for youth and sports development, which, he said, is a catalyst in taming youth restiveness and unemployment in the country.

Sent from my iPhone