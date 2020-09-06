Nike Launches Its First Maternity Collection For Sporty Mums

You love sports and you are a mum, either pregnant or not, Nike says they got you! Nike has designed a collection of maternity sports clothing to suit all stages of pregnancy and post-birth, including a sports bra that allows wearers to breastfeed.

Called Nike (M), the new capsule collection comprises four “essential” pieces for expecting and postpartum mothers, including a pullover, a sports bra, a tank top, and a pair of leggings, or “tights”

While the leggings have a stretchy section of fabric around the stomach that can either be used to expose the wearer’s bump or cover it up, the t-shirt has extra material at the front to allow for growing room.

Both the sports bra and the sweatshirt feature a crossover design, with the bra offering easy access when breastfeeding and the sweatshirt fitting women at all stages of their pregnancy.

Carmen Zolman, Nike’s senior design director for apparel innovation said:

The more we listened to expecting mothers and postpartum mothers, the more we learned, reworked and innovated through inclusive design. It’s the project of a lifetime to work in lockstep with all kinds of mothers to bring to life a capsule that truly supports women’s relationship with sport during such a transformative time in their lives.

While the collection is for women at all levels of fitness, Nike also gathered feedback from a selection of athletes who were pregnant or postpartum, including golfer Michelle Wie West and US football player Alex Morgan.

Recently, Nike released its Space Hippie trainers that have its “lowest carbon footprint scores ever”, made from scrap materials taken from its factory floors and other recycled fabrics.

The Nike (M) will be available from 17 September 2020.