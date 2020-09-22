NIMASA, Bureau of Public Service partner to transform maritime sector

By Godwin Oritse

MARITIME

THE Nigerian Maritime Ad ministration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, and the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, BPSR, are currently in talks on how to implement transformational initiatives in the maritime sector. Speaking in Abuja during a visit to the Bureau, NIMASA’s Director General, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, emphasized the importance of efficient and effective Public Service to Nigeria’s economic prosperity adding that the Agency is committed to collaborate with the ongoing initiative.

Jamoh, who was represented by the agency’s Director, Reform Coordination and Strategic Management, Dr. Kabir Murnai, said the partnership would be focused on reform initiatives and development research.

According to him a sustainable relationship between the two Federal Government agencies was essential for capacity development.

READ ALSO Why we lost Edo to PDP, by APC chieftains

He stated: “We are here to see how we can connect with BPSR in order to clearly understand and key into government’s specific priorities, while still pursuing the respective mandates and goals of NIMASA.

“We desire advisory and technical support services for change management teams, to engender an environment of learning within NIMASA.”

Similarly, Director of BPSR, Mr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, pledged the Bureau’s commitment to the collaborative agreement for the mutual benefit of the two agencies.