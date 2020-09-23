Daily News

NIMASA partners BPSR on change initiatives

The Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Bashir Jamoh has emphasized the importance of efficient and effective Public Service to Nigeria’s economic prosperity.

Jamoh however assured of the Agency’s commitment to collaborate with the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) on the design and implementation of the transformational initiatives in the maritime sector.

The NIMASA boss, who disclosed this in Abuja during a visit to the Bureau said the partnership would be focused on reform initiatives and development research.

Jamoh, who was represented by the Agency’s Director, Reform Coordination and Strategic Management, Dr. Kabir Murnai, said a sustainable relationship between the two Federal Government agencies was essential for capacity development.

He stated, “We are here to see how we can connect with BPSR in order to clearly understand and key into government’s specific priorities, while still pursuing the respective mandates and goals of NIMASA.

“We desire advisory and technical support services for change management teams, to engender an environment of learning within NIMASA,” he said.

Director of BPSR, Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, appreciated the NIMASA boss and his management team for the visit. Arabi pledged the Bureau’s commitment to the collaboration agreement for the mutual benefit of the two agencies. BPSR was established in 2004 to coordinate implementation of government reform policies and programmes.





