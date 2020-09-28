NiMet predicts thunderstorms, cloudiness Tuesday to Thursday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and cloudiness from Tuesday to Thursday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Monday in Abuja predicted cloudy conditions over the Northwestern region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Kano, Bauchi and Gombe States during the morning hours.

According to the agency, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Gombe and Bauchi States later in the day.

“Northcentral cities should be cloudy with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Abuja and Nasarawa state.

“During the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kwara, Benue, Plateau, Abuja and Niger states.

“Cloudy conditions are expected over the inland of the south and coastal region with prospects of thunderstorms over Cross River and Akwa Ibom states during the morning hours.

“ The afternoon and evening period hold prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Cross River, Rivers and Imo states,“ it said.

The agency predicted thunderstorms over Adamawa, Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto states on Wednesday, while other places remain cloudy in the morning hours.

It further predicted cloudy conditions with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Yobe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Taraba states later in the day.

“The Northcentral cities of Kwara, Abuja, Benue and Plateau States hold prospects of morning thunderstorms, while other places remain cloudy.

“Later in the day, cloudy conditions are likely with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Kwara, Plateau, Abuja, Niger and Nasarawa States.

“Cloudy condition should prevail over the inland and coast with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states during the morning hours,“ it said.

READ ALSO: NiMet predicts rainy activities for Tuesday

NiMet envisaged thunderstorms over Benin, Enugu, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa states later in the day.

According to it, cloudy skies are anticipated over the northern region in the morning hours.

NiMet forecast prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano, Bauchi, Katsina, Gombe, Borno and Kaduna states during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency anticipated cloudy skies in the Northcentral region during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Plateau, Abuja and Benue states.

“ Cloudy conditions are expected over the inland of the South and coastal cities of the South with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states in the morning.

“ Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over most places in the region,” it said. (NAN)

vanguardngr.com