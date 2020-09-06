Nine persons sentenced to death in Kano in eight months

In Kano, northern Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, at least nine persons were condemned to death after being found guilty of committing various offences from January to August 2020.

However, the spokesperson for the state’s ministry of justice, Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, told PREMIUM TIMES that none of these convicts on death row has been executed as they have appealed the judgement of the initial courts.

According to BBC Hausa Service, seven of the convicts were found guilty of homicide, one person guilty of rape, and another was guilty of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the state’s governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said he would sign the death sentence for the execution of Yahaya Aminu, a man convicted of blasphemy in the state.

Mr Ganduje said he will only fail to do so if the man appeals up to the Supreme Court and wins.

Below are the names of the convicts and their offences

The first death sentence was delivered on February 11. A court ordered that one Ali Abdullahi should be hanged to death after he was found guilty of homicide.

Yakubu Dalha

Mr Dalha was sentenced to death by Court 6 of the high court in Kano metropolis. He was found guilty of murder and the judgement delivered on March 3. He is to die by hanging.

Abdullahi Isyaku

Mr Isyaku was also found guilty of murder on March 16 by by the state high court. He is also to die by hanging.

Mujahid Sa’id

Mr Sa’id was on March 24 found guilty of murder by Court 13 of the high court. He is to die by hanging.

Naziru Ya’u

Mr Ya’u was found guilty of murder on June 13 by Court 1 of the high court. He was sentenced to death by hanging.

Shehu Ado Shehu

Mr Shehu was found guilty of murder on July 26 by Court 6 of the high court. He is to die by hanging.

Isah Auta

Mr Auta was found guilty of murder on July 29 by Court 1 of the high court. He is also to die by hanging.

Yahaya Aminu

Mr Aminu was found guilty of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad by an Upper Sharia Court on August 10. He was sentenced to death by hanging

Mati Abdu

Mr Abdu was found guilty of rape by an Upper Sharia Court on August 12. He is to die by stoning.