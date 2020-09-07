NIPOST to upgrade facilities, says PMG Adewusi

Our Reporter

POSTMASTER General (PMG) of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, has said the infrastructure of the service across Nigeria will be upgraded to enable it render effective service to its customers.

Adewusi said NIPOST will come out stronger, following the current reforms, which have culminated in the birth of three other subsidiaries for customers’ satisfaction.

The PMG spoke at the weekend after his four-day official tour of NIPOST formations in some Southwest states.

The second phase of the tour covered Oyo and Osun states.

Last February, Dr. Adewusi toured the Lagos zone of NIPOST during his assessment of the agency’s infrastructure, after assuming office last December.

A statement on Sunday in Abuja by NIPOST’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr. Franlin Alao, quoted the NIPOST CEO as saying: “We still have a lot to do in terms of enhancing our physical infrastructure in many of the post offices I’ve been to.”

“I’ve seen the need to upgrade our facilities in terms of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), in terms of building infrastructure, transportation infrastructure. I think we’ve taken note of some of these things and we’ll continue to address them from time to time.”

The statement said Adewusi visited NIPOST’s zonal headquarters in Ibadan, Osogbo, Ile-Ife, Iragbiji, and Apomu.