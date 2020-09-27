NLC strike: AON dissociates self from strike action

By Lawani Mikairu

The President of the Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, on Sunday, said that the association would not be part of the planned indefinite strike action called by NLC over the issues of government’s recent increase of fuel price and electricity tariff in the country.

According to Alhaji Abdulmunaf, the airlines had suffered huge losses for over three (3) months during the COVID-19 lockdown and were forced due to no fault of theirs, to even lay off staff and significantly reduce the salaries of those that were retained.

“It would be very insensitive therefore and a show of lack of understanding and compassion for Nigerian Aviation workers who have suffered greatly from the nationwide restrictions due to the pandemic to be asked to go on strike indefinitely once again”.

“Aviation workers need to work to sustain their livelihoods and support their families especially at this crucial time when schools are resuming around the country and they need all the financial support they can muster to survive”.

“While we totally understand the concerns of Labour of the need to make Government see reason with and identify with the challenges being faced currently by the masses and recently worsened by the ripple effects from the sudden increase in fuel price and electricity tariff, we call on the leaders of the various Labour Unions to continue to dialogue with the government to find a middle ground that will be a win-win situation for all parties”.

“It is not in the interest of Aviation Workers to be asked to go back home indefinitely once again after barely resuming operations very recently and the airlines are still trying to recover from the lockdown and making concerted efforts to survive and secure the jobs and livelihood of its workers,” the AON President said.

Vanguard