Breaking NewsEconomy

NNPC Subsidiary Sets New Petrol Price

By
0
Post Views: Visits 51

The price of petrol has been increased to N151.56 per litre, according to Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

In a statement issued by D.O Abalaka of the PPMC, stated: “Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform.

To this end, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is now one hundred and fifty-one naira, fifty-six kobo (N151.56k) per litre.

This takes effect from September 2, 2020.”

Atiku rejects electricity tariff increase

Previous article

US Demands Due Process For Detained ‘Hotel Rwanda’ Hero

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News