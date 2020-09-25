‘No evidence Kwara council funds were diverted’

Our Reporter

ALLEGATIONS that the Kwara State Government diverted or deducted N300million monthly from local government funds since May 2019 to date are false and baseless, a panel of inquiry on the finance of the 16 local governments has said.

It said it found no evidence that the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration had borrowed to pay salary or pension since it was inaugurated on May 29, 2019.

“We want to state that there is no evidence either oral or documentary to support the allegation of N300million monthly deduction from the local government funds by the state government. The allegation of such deductions is therefore baseless, unfounded and false,” the panel chairman, retired Justice Mathew Adewara, said when it submitted its report to the governor.

AbdulRazaq had on August 11 inaugurated the panel to investigate the allegations of diversion of local government funds or borrowings from the bank to pay salaries of local government workers.

Justice Adewara said 35 witnesses testified before the panel, while several documents were produced and tendered by them.

He said the panel also visited some of the local governments to see what projects they had done as had earlier been submitted by the director of personnel management (DPMs), who appeared before them.

Justice Adewara hailed the governor for his boldness to direct a probe of his own administration — a development he asserted was new to the country.

The eight-member panel comprised people drawn from various walks of life, including retired Justice Adewara (chairman); Mrs. Halimah Bello (DSS); Mrs. Titilayo Adedeji (CSOs); Aisha Bello Mohammed (NBA); DSP Adekunle Iwalaiye (Police); Mohammed Baba Ibrahim (ICAN); Alhaja Asmau Apalando (NLC); and S. K. Grillo (Secretary).