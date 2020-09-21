Nobody can play God, Ike Ekweremadu maintains

Former Deputy President of the Senate and member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for the Edo State governorship poll, Ike Ekweremadu, has declared that Governor Godwin Obaseki’s victory has shown that human beings could not play God.

He made the assertion in a statement in Abuja while congratulating Obaseki on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election.

Ekweremadu commended the Edo people, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for rising to the occasion in ensuring a smooth and successful exercise.

Insisting that the country had witnessed dwindling fortunes in its electoral process in recent years, he stressed that the Edo election had proved, once again, that no man could effectively play God.

“I join other Nigerians to congratulate Governor Obaseki and the PDP on this well-deserved victory. While our electoral processes still leave much to be desired, I must say that compared to recent elections, the Edo State governorship poll has renewed hope that we can get our elections right.

“This is given the conduct of the electorate, INEC, security agencies and other stakeholders, which ensured a peaceful process and an outcome that reflected the will of the people,” he said.

Ekweremadu enjoined Obaseki to see his popular mandate as an approval of his stewardship in the last four years and a call to lead Edo State on the path of greater peace, prosperity and all-round development.



SIMILARLY, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, admonished Obaseki to continue providing good governance for the people of Edo State.

Congratulating the governor on his re-election yesterday, he expressed confidence that the feat must have been informed by his achievements in the past four years.

He described Obaseki’s re-election as well-deserving given his performance in developing the state and empowering the people during his first tenure and commended the Edo people for their courage in coming our en masse to vote, protect their votes and monitor the process to the end.

ELumelu applauded Chairman of the South-South PDP Governors Forum, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the leadership role he played towards the success of the election.

He also commended Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, PDP governors, National Assembly Caucus, leaders, elders and members of the party, the South-South zone and the entire country for their role in upholding a free, fair and credible electoral process in Edo State.