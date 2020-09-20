Nollywood legend, Omotola queries Instagram

By Sylvester Kwentua

Legendary Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde (MFR) known as Omosexy by movie lovers, has written a letter to social media giants, Instagram. The letter was obviously necessitated by some irregularities being witnessed on her Instagram page by her. She wrote the letter on her Instagram account.

“Dear Instagram, what is going on with my page? 1. Most of my posts stay “sending” till they disappear. 2. I keep seeing thousands following, but they seem never to reach my numbers. 3. I keep seeing people I don’t even follow, all over my feed…and many more.” Omosexy wrote.

Omotola, 42, it will be recalled, last month announced she had contracted the Covid-19, which was responsible for her being away from the public, for a while. She revealed this via her Twitter handle.

She tweeted then “Hello All, I know most of you have been wondering where I have been. Well, I contracted Covid-19. I have been ill and now getting better. More details of this soon.”

Vanguard