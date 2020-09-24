North Korea Kills Seoul Official Found in Its Waters

SEOUL—North Korean sailors shot a South Korean official who had drifted into the Kim regime’s waters and expressed a desire to defect, then burned his body, Seoul’s military said, in an encounter that further strains inter-Korean ties.

The unidentified 47-year-old man, an official at South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, had been aboard an inspection vessel not far from Yeonpyeong Island, a remote western island about 10 miles from North Korean territory. He disappeared around midday on Monday, leaving behind his…