NPA, Intels claim, counter claim rocks maritime industry

Sea port

By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian maritime industry is in some form of confusion as the Nigerian Port Authority, NPA, terminated the boat service contract of the Integrated Logistics Limited, Intels, an action the firm said it had a restraining court order on the Authority.

A marine notice circulated last week by the NPA to all stakeholders directed that all marine services through Intels be stopped forthwith.

NPA stated: ‘‘Service Boats operations (Previously) handled by a Third PartyCompany, the Integrated Logistics Services (Intels) Nigeria Limited have been terminated’’.

The marine notice signed by NPA’s Harbour Master, Capt Daniel Hosea, said that every boat movement must be reported and booked at the office of the Harbour Master.

Part of the notice reads: “This is to inform our numerous stakeholders in Nigeria and abroad that the Service Boats operation hitherto handled by a third party Company, the Integrated Logistics Services (Intels) Nigeria Limited has been terminated.

“By this notice, all Service Boas Owners and Operators are to do transactions directly in each of the Port Complx of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

“Every Service Boat movement must be reported and booked at the office of the Harbour Master of the District, where Pilotage chits and Master Declaration form will be issued and returned after every movement.

“Every enquiry of Service Boat movement should be directed to the office of the Port Manager of the Port/Harbour Master, Pilotage District.”