NRFF signs kitting deal with British outfit

The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) has signed an exclusive long-term kit sponsorship/partnership deal with a British sports clothing outfit, BLK Sport, to kit the national teams.

According to NRFF, the partnership agreement involves BLK Sport producing match jerseys, shorts, socks and replica clothes among other items for the NRFF.

Speaking at the unveiling of the kits in London at the weekend, BLK Sales and Marketing Manager, Charles Littlefair, expressed the sports kitting company’s pride in working with the NRFF, saying, “our support for them will complement their efforts to see to the growth of rugby in Nigeria.”

Also speaking at the event, NRFF President, Kelechukwu Mbagwu, described the partnership with BLK as pointing to the bright future for rugby sponsorship in the country.







“It shows the potential of the game in Nigeria and our commitment to work with progressive and far seeing organisations to the betterment of our players and stakeholders. We thank BLK for their enthusiasm and goodwill.

“We also thank God for sparing our lives and guiding us through these strange times,” he added.BLK representative, Busola Akinyemi disclosed that the kitting deal would promote rugby in Nigeria, adding that it would aid its competition for popularity with other sports, including football.

“Rugby is a very lucrative sport in England and we hope the partnership can enhance the love for it in Nigeria,” Akinyemi said.The NRFF disclosed that replicas of the rugby jerseys would be available for sale at Blksport.co.uk and other accredited retailers.