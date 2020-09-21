Nursing mother dies in collapsed building

Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A NURSING mother was confirmed dead yesterday when a building collapsed in Obosi, near Onitsha, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The deceased’s six-month-old baby was reportedly rescued alive while many others were suspected to be trapped in the debris.

The Nation gathered that others were rescued with injuries.

Police spokesperson Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said the deceased had been deposited at a morgue.

He said investigations were ongoing on the incident.

Mohammed said the police and other security agencies had cordoned off the building site while efforts were being made to rescue those suspected to be trapped in the building.

He said: “On Sunday, a one-storey building suddenly collapsed at Umuota village, Obosi town in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“The scene was visited and cordoned off by the police attached to Obosi Division and other security agencies in order to prevent hoodlums from gaining advantage to loot while efforts are ongoing to rescue other victims suspected to have been trapped in the building.

“One person, a woman of about 40 years, whose name is yet to be ascertained, was confirmed dead by a medical doctor and her baby is responding to treatment.

“The body (of the woman) has been deposited at St. Edward’s Mortuary for preservation, and the case is under investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.”