Nursing mother dies, many trapped in Anambra building collapse

A nursing mother was on Sunday confirmed dead in a building collapse in Obosi, near Onitsha, in Idemili North Local Government Area.

The deceased six-month-old baby was reportedly rescued alive while many were suspected to be trapped in the debris.

The Nation gathered that others were rescued with varying degrees of injuries.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the deceased had been deposited at a morgue.

He said investigations were ongoing.

Mohammed said the place had been cordoned off by the police and other security agencies while efforts were ongoing to rescue other victims suspected to have been trapped inside the building.

He said: “On Sunday, one storey building suddenly collapsed at Umuota village, Obosi town in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Scene was visited and cordoned off by the police attached to Obosi Division and other security agencies in order to prevent hoodlums from gaining advantage to loot while effort is ongoing to rescue other victims suspected to have been trapped in the building.

“One person, a woman of about 40 years old whose name is yet to be ascertained was confirmed dead by a medical doctor and her baby is responding to treatment.

“Corpse deposited at St Edward’s Mortuary for preservation. Case under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.”