NYPD charge BLM protesters standing among diners in Manhattan as Portland erupts in violence

There were chaotic scenes in New York’s West Village on Saturday night as a Black Lives Matter protest suddenly turned violent.

It saw police quickly surround demonstrators before the protest spilled out into the West Village where cops were forced to chase protesters across streets where people were dining out.

Across the country in Seattle, there were similar anarchic scenes as protesters blocked off intersections by setting dumpsters ablaze as nationwide protests continued for a fourth night.

Demonstrators gathered in several cities across the country aside from New York, including Los Angeles, Louisville and Denver to express their anger days after it was announced that the officers who shot black woman Breonna Taylor in her Kentucky apartment during a drug raid last March, would not be charged with her death.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers in Louisville who entered her home during a narcotics investigation in March.

The Kentucky grand jury returned three charges of wanton endangerment Wednesday against fired Louisville Officer Brett Hankison over shooting into a home next to Taylor’s with people inside.

NEW YORK CITY

A Black Lives Matters protest at Washington Square Park quickly escalated in to a violent situation on Saturday night as police surrounded demonstrators.

Hundreds of members of the NYPD surrounded the BLM protesters. Then police in riot gear and on bikes rushed into the crowd.

‘Just dancing, that’s all we were doing. They came out of nowhere,’ one protester told CBS2.

‘We were free, dancing in the streets, alleviating our pain. We are in pain every single day, and they can’t even let us have that,’ another protester said.

A dramatic scene unfolded late Saturday between a group of protesters and police steps away from an outdoor dining establishment in the West Village

Police ended up making arrests after rushing a group of people on a West Village sidewalk

A police spokesperson confirmed ‘multiple’ arrests while a protester at the scene said that number was likely in the ‘dozens’

The scuffle and subsequent arrests took place just feet away from where people were dining out and enjoying burgers

Video of the arrests showed officers rush the protesters standing on the sidewalk amid pedestrians and West Village diners

Onlookers watched as police attempted to capture those who were deemed ‘wanted’ by the cops

Close-up footage show scenes of chaos as police on bikes and in riot gear attempted to make arrests

Bystanders attempted to take footage with their cellphones as the melee was continuing

After several tense moments, police dispersed.

‘They’re terrorizing joy. We didn’t come here to do anything but to have fun,’ protester Shanee Grant said.

‘The police just came and stormed in and took our belongings … They swarmed us. We were peacefully assembled. There was nothing, no violence,’ one organizer said.

Police could be seen taking a number of people into custody.

Soon afterwards, video emerged of NYPD officers rushing at protesters on a sidewalk in the West Village.

A recorded message was played just seconds before police rushed across the empty street to arrest protesters.

‘Please be advised that pedestrians are not permitted to walk in the street or roadway,’ the message played at the intersection of Hudson Street and West 10th Street.

The arrests were for disorderly conduct according to the NYPD who did not give specific details about what actions were taken by those arrested.

A police spokesperson confirmed ‘multiple’ arrests while a protester at the scene said that number was likely in the ‘dozens’ according to NBC4.

Protesters on bikes demanding justice for Breonna Taylor and sentencing of the policemen involved in her fatal shooting in New York

The protesters gathered at Grand Army Plaza on 5th Avenue with Central Park and March on towards Columbus circle in New York

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON

In Seattle, fires were set on Capitol Hill after protests turned violent on the city’s streets for a fourth night.

Seven people were arrested after protesters smashed windows and set fires.

The group of around 100 protesters began marching on Yesler Way around 5pm.

The Seattle Police Department said just before 7pm on Saturday event that ‘protesters have wound their way through the city causing damage along the way.’

In Seattle, fires were set on Capitol Hill after protests turned violent on the city’s streets for a fourth night

Twitter video showed the dumpster fires in the Capitol Hill area of the city

Streets filled with smoke as police arrived on scene to deal with protesters

Seattle firefighters were on scene to put out the dumpster fires that had been set in the Capitol Hill area

As police moved in on protesters on Capitol Hill they found multiple trash cans and dumpsters had been moved into the street and set ablaze along with other garbage and debris

The scene was similar to what happened on Thursday and Wednesday night when protesters ran through the streets setting fires.

Protesters once again converged on Capitol Hill, where the area was rocked by consistent demonstrations for weeks over the summer.

As police moved in on protesters on Capitol Hill they found multiple trash cans and dumpsters had been moved into the street and set ablaze along with other garbage and debris.

Bikes and scooters available for rent were also set on fire.

Those demonstrations were declared a riot by police after explosives were thrown, property was damaged and multiple officers were hurt.

The demonstrations have been in the area of the East Precinct which has been fortified with concrete barricades and fences since police cleared out the CHOP, or Capitol Hill Protest Zone, earlier this summer.

Police said firefighters put out the fires that were set and the area remained closed to traffic Saturday evening.

The demonstrations were declared a riot by police after explosives were thrown, property was damaged and multiple officers were hurt

Protesters damaged the windows and doors to buildings in the Seattle downtown area

Graffiti was daubed on the sidewalk and on walls in Seattle, left. A firefighter is pictured putting out the dumpster fires, right

LOUSIVILLE, KENTUCKY

A diverse crowd of hundreds marched in Louisville’s streets chanting ‘Black Lives Matter’ on Saturday night.

People in the crowd also chanted ‘No justice, no peace’ as cars honked along a busy downtown artery in this Kentucky city that has seen more than 120 days of demonstrations over the death of the 26-year-old Black woman in a police raid gone wrong.

A few police cars followed behind, with officers telling protesters to stay on the sidewalk and out of the street before the march ended. Many briefly ended up back at a downtown square that has been a focal point of protests.

Black Lives Matter protesters march in Louisville. Breonna Taylor’s family demanded Friday that Kentucky authorities release all body camera footage, police files and the transcripts of the grand jury hearings that led to no charges against police officers who killed the Black woman during a March drug raid at her apartment

Louisville police officers patrol the Jefferson Square during curfew where demonstrators have assembled, during a protest after a grand jury decided not to bring homicide charges against police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor

National Guard soldiers prepare to clear a park where demonstrators have assembled in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville police officers stand guard in a local street during curfew in Louisville, Kentucky

But as a 9pm curfew time approached, a police loudspeaker announced that anyone who remained in the park would be arrested for a curfew violation. The square emptied out as people departed, many dispersing though one group headed to a nearby church where protesters had found refuge on previous nights.

As a crowd gathered outside the First Unitarian Church late Saturday, fires were set in a street nearby after 11pm.

Police said fireworks burned a car, and windows had been broken at Spalding University buildings close by. Police tweeted that arrests would be made, but specific numbers weren’t immediately released.

Some demonstrators were seen with makeshift shields made of plywood. Others took shelter inside the church, which closed its doors around midnight.

Protests over the killing of Breonna Taylor continued for the fourth day in a row Saturday in Louisville

Pictured are police officers standing by as protesters march past them Saturday afternoon in Louisville

Protesters marched out of Jefferson Square Park, which has been a starting point for the marches this week and is the site of the Breonna Taylor memorial

A demonstrator tries to burn a blue U.S. flag as they wait for the start of the curfew at Jefferson Square in Louisville

Pictured is the Breonna Taylor memorial in Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville

A previous protest on Friday night was peaceful though police arrested 22 people for curfew violations. A police spokesman said some also were charged with failure to disperse.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer had urged continued peaceful protests in an appearance at a news conference Saturday evening.

‘I´m mindful that many in our community are hurting and angry about the decisions announced this week,’ Fischer said. The mayor said he supports protesters’ First Amendment rights to protest though ‘we just ask you to do that peacefully please.’

Taylor was shot multiple times March 13 after her boyfriend fired at officers who had entered her home during a narcotics raid by white officers, authorities said. Taylor’s boyfriend said he didn’t know who was coming in and fired in self-defense, wounding one officer.

On Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a grand jury indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges, saying he fired gunshots into a neighboring home during the raid that didn’t strike anyone. That officer has been fired.

National Guard soldiers prepare to clear Jefferson Square park where demonstrators have assembled in Louisville

Protestoers were seen taking to the streets for a fourth night in downtown Louisville

Pictured, A police and National Guard security checkpoint in Louisville

At least 100 people were protesting on Saturday night and planned to march to Louisville’s East End

Cameron said the other officers were not charged with Taylor’s killing because they acted to protect themselves.

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, visited a downtown park on Friday with family and her lawyers, and called on Kentucky officials to release all body camera footage, police files and the transcripts of the grand jury proceedings. Palmer said in a statement read by a family member that she felt the criminal justice system had failed her. Palmer marched at the head of Friday’s protest march.

The grand jury’s ruling weighed heavily on protesters like Amber Brown. A central figure in the downtown demonstrations, Brown said she was angry.

‘It feels like we went backward,’ she said Friday night. ‘I think people are still in shock and we´re not sure how to move forward.’

Brown criticized the police crackdown in the downtown area that has been in effect since early in the week.

‘People are afraid to exercise their First Amendment right,’ she said. ‘Since when does protest have a curfew? Since when does freedom and civil rights have a curfew?’

Police officers get ready to clear out protesters in Jefferson Square Park ahead of the 9pm city wide curfew which was ignored

Protesters spend time in a church lot in Louisville. There is a 9pm curfew in the city by which time people should be at home

Louisville Police officers stand guard as demonstrators march during a peaceful protest on Saturday

National Guard soldiers prepare to clear a park where demonstrators have assembled in Louisville, Kentucky

DENVER, COLORADO

Several different groups had planned separate marches and rallies in Denver on Saturday. The March 4 Black Women Denver organized a Silence in Solidarity march at 10am and marched to the the State Capitol.

Other rallies and protests took place throughout the day including the one by The Party for Socialism and Liberation.

The city also saw a Drop The Charge march and rally which was in direct response to several activists being arrested and charged in connection to protests earlier this summer.

‘We are not afraid! We have the power of the people and justice on our side! Stand up, fight back! Drop the charges now!’ they chanted.

Denver police detained a man on a weapons violation during the protest according to CBS Denver.

YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA

Two people were struck by a car and injured on Saturday during a Southern California demonstration involving members of Black Lives Matter and counter-protesters.

The incident occurred in the city of Yorba Linda, about 30 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The injured people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the car was detained, said Carrie Braun, spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred as members of Black Lives Matter demonstrated against police brutality and systemic racism.

An unidentified woman is taken into custody after witnesses said she drove her car into a crowd of protesters in Yorba Linda, California on Saturday

Black Lives Matter protesters and counter protesters clash in Yorba Linda. Police eventually declared the event an unlawful gathering and cleared the streets near Yorba Linda and Imperial

Counter-protesters crossed six-lane Imperial Highway and confronted the BLM protesters, authorities said. The protesters also confronted each other in the parking lot of the Yorba Linda public library, Braun said.

A white sedan came went through the crowd in the parking lot or the exit of the parking lot at the public library, injuring two people, Braun said. People chased the car as it tried to drive away, and it was eventually stopped and was surrounded by police, she said.

It was not known how fast the car was going, however the back windshield had been broken out, and it had a flagpole sticking out of it. The front windshield was also smashed. The female driver of the car was detained, Braun said.

Braun said there were 300 people total and at some point it was declared an unlawful assembly and dispersal orders were given.

On Thursday night, a protester was struck by a pickup truck during a march in Hollywood and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Los Angeles police said Friday the preliminary investigation found that the driver was attempting to maneuver through the crowd when protesters began beating the vehicle with sticks and attempted to open the door.

The driver was attempting to drive away from the situation when he struck the protester. The driver stopped several blocks away and cooperated with officers. He was released pending the outcome of the investigation.

Authorities said people were struck by a car and injured during the Black Lives Matter protest and counter protest about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles

Orange County Sheriff deputies keep protesters and counter protesters apart in Yorba Linda. Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun says the injured were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver was detained

PORTLAND, OREGON

Portland police Saturday night arrested anti-police brutality protesters who had gathered downtown.

Shortly after 9pm video on social media showed the officers tackling protesters and making arrests as the crowd of several hundred people yelled at them. Police told protesters to move back and get out of the street as they made the arrests.

At one stage, protesters burned the Stars & Stripes in the middle of the street.

Protesters chanted: ‘No good cops in a racist system!’

Black Lives Matter protesters burned the American flag in Portland, Oregon

Portland police Saturday night arrested anti-police brutality protesters who had gathered downtown

The stars and stripes were burned in the middle of the street during the protest

The American flag was set ablaze as part of a protest in Portland, Oregon

A man is arrested by Portland police during a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday night

One man was forced to the floor as he was arrested by police in Portland

Portland police arresting BLM supporters outside of Justice Center in Portland, Oregon

Police were seen in full body armor and riot gear as they prepared to deal with protesters

Portland police are seen arresting BLM supporters outside of Justice Center in downtown Portland

Portland police arrested those who had broken the law while taking part in the downtown protest

One officer is pictured with his baton ready to swing at any protester that approaches

There appeared to be running battles with police in the streets of Portland on Saturday night

At the other end of the political spectrum, around one thousand supporters of the right-wing Proud Boys group, some armed, rallied in Portland, on Saturday in a largely peaceful event that drew far fewer followers than organizers forecast and state authorities had feared.

The rally in a north Portland park ended after a few hours of speeches and chants, many against anti-fascists and Black Lives Matter groups which held a nearby counter-protest.

‘You’re here for the right reasons, the people down the street are against America,’ said an unnamed speaker in a video posted on the Parler page of the self-declared ‘Western chauvinist’ Proud Boys.

A protestor is arrested by police in Portland during Saturday night’s events

A female police officer takes part in the arrest of a Black Lives Matter supporter

The police lined up in an intimidating show of force in downtown portland

One man is handcuffed with plastic ties during the Portland protest on Saturday night

Police sought to clear the streets of protesters as the night drew on

One officer yells out instructions and police prepared for a confrontation with protesters

Running battles with police were a common sight in the downtown Portland area on Saturday night

Officers plan what to do next as protests intimidate and make threatening gestures

The Proud Boys hold a rally in Portland, Oregon. Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency prior to Saturdays rally as fears of political violence between Proud Boys and Black Lives Matter protesters grew

Armed left-wing Black Lives Matter protesters (above) gathered in another Portland park about three miles away to counter protest the Proud Boys. It raised fears of violent clashes, but the two rallies dispersed without major incident

After the rally, Proud Boys were spotted loading into trucks with shields and paintball guns in a caravan headed to Vancouver

The Proud Boys bow their heads and kneel in prayer at the start of the rally which then erupted into chants

The Proud Boys forecast a crowd of at least 10,000 when they asked for a permit to hold the demonstration, a request that was denied by the city.

State Governor Kate Brown declared a weekend state of emergency for Oregon’s biggest city, saying ‘white supremacist groups’ were traveling from out of state to attend the rally called by the Proud Boys to ‘end domestic terrorism’ in Portland.

The Democratic-run city has seen four months of near-daily demonstrations against police violence and racism, many ending in violence.

Proud Boys leaders said the group’s presence pushed Brown to declare an emergency and create a state and local police task force to keep the peace in a city President Donald Trump has called an ‘anarchist jurisdiction.’

‘It’s crazy that it takes us to come here to solve things,’ Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio said in video on the group’s Parler page.

Many right-wing members carried flags and Trump 2020 merchandise as they shouted and chanted at the rally

About 1,000 people gathered at the right-wing Proud Boys rally in Delta Park on Saturday in Portland, Oregon

Proud Boy organizers take the stage at a right-wing rally on Saturday, amid fears of violent clashes with counter-protesters

Police say banned shields were spotted at both rallies, and vowed to seize them ‘as can be done safely and as resources allow’

A Proud Boy supporter is seen carrying a bat and an American flag at Saturday’s rally. A large counter-protest nearby led to fears of violent clashes between left-wing and right-wing groups

Proud Boys members drink Coors light while shouting and gesturing at the rally Saturday

Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden has said Trump’s rhetoric is stoking political violence.

As the Proud Boys rally broke up, Portland Police stopped one vehicle and confiscated firearms, paintball guns, baseball bats and shields.

The city remained on edge into the night given fears of clashes.

Local and state leaders said in a letter to the community that Proud Boys supporters had openly discussed military-style tactical operations and planned to cause chaos and violence while claiming to be acting in support of police.

Police said they were investigating an assault of one person documenting the Proud Boys rally and a total of three people were arrested there and at the counter-protest that also drew around 1,000 people.

The men-only Proud Boys group describes itself as a fraternal organization that ‘venerates the housewife’ and is ‘anti-political correctness.’

Civil rights group The Southern Poverty Law Center classifies the Proud Boys as a hate group, citing its members’ anti-Muslim and misogynist rhetoric.

Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators kneel in prayer at the rally

Dozens of people waving MAGA flags and decked in Proud Boys merchandise arrived early for the right-wing rally Saturday

Dozens of people waving MAGA flags and decked in Proud Boys merchandise arrived early for the right-wing rally Saturday

Proud Boys and far-right groups kneel in prayer while clutching cans at the rally in an Oregon park Saturday