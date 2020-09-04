NYSC to prosecute ‘fake corpers’

From Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

Director-General, National Youth Service Corps Brig-Gen Ibrahim Shuaibu has stated that the scheme would prosecute those who illegally participate in its programme or had participated in the past through fraudulent means when discovered.

Gen Shuaibu noted said the organisation would not entertain any request for leniency by those who deliberately participated illegally in its programme and are seeking restitution for their “past fraudulent acts.”

“The NYSC would allow the law to take its course on such matters through the prosecution of such persons and organisations/institutions who aided and abetted them.”

He stated that the NYSC management has intensified efforts at ensuring that any sort of infringement on the provisions of its enabling laws is prevented by enforcing its general operational guidelines. Shuaibu made this known at the inauguration of the NYSC Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, on Thursday in Abuja.