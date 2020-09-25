OAIC chief backs NLC strike, President of Igbo extraction

The Chairman of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) in Anambra State, Rev. Moses Echefu, has backed the planned nationwide strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to force the Federal Government to reverse the decision to increase fuel price and electricity tariff.

The NLC is expected to begin the strike on Monday.

In an interview with The Guardian yesterday, Echefu said the increase would inflict more hardship, stress and misery on the masses who have yet to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown.

He accused those he described as “cabals” of instigating the increase to their advantage.

The Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state said: “The problem is the cabals who have made themselves godfathers of the nation and always dictating the tune.”

He warned the Federal Government against provoking the masses to react strongly to some of its policies.

The cleric said: ‘’The resources are in the country in abundance.



How can a poor buy fuel at about 165 per litre and still feed and train his children?”

Echefu lamented the security challenges facing the nation and asked the Federal Government to ensure safety of life .

He called on Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo governors to urgently respond to the security issues in the South East by setting up a joint security outfit like Amotekun in the South West.

“South East leaders seem to be sleeping. The governors are the chief security officers of their states and should for a security out like Amotekun,” the OAIC chief said.

Echefu decried killings in the country despite the presence of soldiers and police.

He backed a President of Igbo extraction, saying all political parties should allow the South East to produce their candidates for the 2023 presidential poll.

