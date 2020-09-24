Obaseki Advocates For South-South Development During Akwa Ibom Visit

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has said it is time for the South-South region to take responsibility for its own development, rather than leave everything to the Niger Delta Development Corporation (NDDC), which he insists has failed to deliver on its mandate.

Mr Obaseki was speaking at the Government House in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Thursday as part of his tour of the South-South to thank the PDP Governors for their support during his re-election.

Mr Obaseki had earlier visited Governor Nyesom Wike in Rivers State.

On his part, Governor Udom Emmanuel asked PDP leaders to leverage on Mr Obaseki’s victory to strengthen the party structure.