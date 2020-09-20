Obaseki in early lead in Edo governorship election

View this post on Instagram

The governorship candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the Edo election, Godwin Obaseki, is currently ahead of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Osagie Ize-Iyamu, with some 50,000 votes and counting. The results of 10 local government areas are in, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Edo has 18 local governments. Of the 10 local governments, Obaseki has nicked victory across eight, with Ize-Iyamu winning in two. Below are the results: Igueben PDP: 7,870 APC: 5,199 Esan central PDP: 10,964 APC: 6,719 Esan north-east PDP: 13,579 APC: 6,559 Esan south-east PDP: 10,565 APC: 9,237 Ikpoba Okha PDP: 41,030 APC: 18,218 Owan east PDP: 14,762 APC: 19,295 Etsako west PDP 17,959 APC 26,140 Egor PDP: 27, 621 APC: 10, 202 Esan west PDP – 17,433 APC – 7,189 Uhunmwonde PDP: 10,022 APC: 5,972 TOTAL PDP: 171,805 APC: 114,730 Margin: 57,075 The results in eight local governments are still being expected. ALSO READ: The wishes of the people should be respected as Edo chooses a Governor today [Pulse Editorial] Pulse will break the news of the winner accordingly, as soon as we receive all the tabulated results from the electoral umpire. Update Oredo APC – 18,365 PDP – 43,498 Ovia North-East APC – 9,907 PDP – 16,987 Owan West APC – 11,193 PDP – 11,485 Akoko Edo APC – 22,963 PDP -20,101 Etsako East APC -17,011 PDP-10,668 Etsako Central APC – 8,359 PDP – 7,478 *The results from 13 local governments are now in. 5 more to be announced after an hour as INEC takes a break.