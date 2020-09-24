Obaseki: my victory, unifying factor for Southsouth

Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt and Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

EDO State Governor Godwin Obaseki has described his victory in last Saturday’s election as a unifying factor for the Southsouth.

He spoke on Wednesday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, at a state dinner in his honour.

Obaseki said the victory, which brought all the states in the region under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would foster rapid socio-economic development in the region.

The governor hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring a level-playing field in the poll and expressed optimism that the outcome would rub off positively on future elections in the country and allow the will of the people to prevail at all times.

He said: “We drove here from Asaba as part of our tour to come and say thank you, to come and appreciate His Excellency, Governor Duoye Diri and the people of Bayelsa State for what you have done for us, for the contributions you made to ensure that we emerged victorious in last Saturday’s election. We did not want to keep it late just to let you know how truly grateful we are.

“Senator Diri said he didn’t do much, just prayers. But that was more than enough. You did more than prayers. You visited us, you contributed, you gave us support, you prayed. These are all the things that came together to give us victory.”

Also, Obaseki has described his Rivers State colleague, Nyesom Wike, picked him up when he former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), dumped him when he ran to him for rescue.

Read Also: Obaseki offers olive branch to opponents

The newly re-elected governor said Wike was the second pivot, after God, in the process that led to his election victory last Saturday.

Obaseki spoke in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, when he led some political leaders of Edo State on a thank-you visit to Wike at the Government House, according to a statement by Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim.

He said: “After I was pushed out of my former party, this house was the first place I sought solace. You took me in as a brother, out of the storm, changed my clothes and gave me food to eat.

“It was in this house, the Campaign Council met to work out the key strategies that led us to victory. You mobilised people across the country. You moved to Benin, went through the humiliation and attacks. You supported us and we won.

“It will be a sin against God if we do not come to say thank you. Even if the victory we are celebrating is from God, He has used people like you to make it happen.”

Wike said his support was informed by the fact that Obaseki was courageous and fearless.

“Our work would have been difficult if he did not make himself available. I cannot support a lily-hearted person. Governor Obaseki was firm,” he said.