Obaseki receives certificate of return

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Godwin Obaseki on Tuesday received his certificate of return from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Obaseki won the Edo governorship on Saturday.

“I received my certificate of return today from INEC Nigeria after the landmark victory in Saturday’s election,” Obaseki said in a Twitter post.

“I restate my commitment to Edo people to deepen sustainable development and consolidate on our sterling legacies,” he added.

Obaseki was declared the winner of the election by the INEC held on Saturday.

According to INEC, Obaseki polled a total of 307, 955 votes to defeat APC’s candidate Osagie Ize-Iyamu-Iyamu who got 223, 619 votes.

The PDP candidate won with a difference of 84,336 over APC’s candidate. Obaseki won 13 of 18 local governments, including his major contender’s local government in Edo State, while Ize-Iyamu won in five local governments.

Obaseki won his first election in 2016 as an APC candidate, principally supported by Oshiomhole, the immediate past governor and former chairman of the APC.

Obaseki became estranged with Oshiomhole during his first term as governor, resulting in his inability to get the party’s second term ticket.

He decamped to PDP to pursue his second term, while his rival joined the APC.

