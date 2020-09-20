Obaseki Takes Lead In Edo Governorship Election

Godwin Obaseki speaks after casting his vote.

Incumbent Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki sprung into a commanding lead Sunday morning as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) started to announce results of polls conducted across the state on Saturday.

As expected by many, Obaseki’s closest challenger is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The results of 13 local governments have already been announced by the electoral commission with Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), clinching 11.

Five local governments’ results are still yet to be released.

A quick summation of the votes awarded to Obaseki in 13 local governments stood at 243,604, while Ize-Iyamu’s was 154,192.

Below is a breakdown of the votes awarded to both main candidates in 13 local governments:

Esan West

APC – 7,189

PDP – 17,434

Oredo

APC – 18,365

PDP – 43,498

Esan South-East

APC – 9,237

PDP – 10,563

Etsako West

APC – 26,140

PDP – 17,959

Ovia North-East

APC – 9,907

PDP – 16,987

Owan West

APC – 11,193

PDP – 11,485

Owan East

APC – 19,295

PDP – 14,762

Egor

APC – 10,202

PDP – 27,621

Uhunmwonde

APC – 5,972

PDP – 10,022

Ikpoba Okha

APC – 18,218

PDP – 41,030

Esan Central

APC – 6,719

PDP – 10,794

Esan North-East

APC – 6556

PDP – 13,579

Igueben LG

APC – 5199

PDP – 7870