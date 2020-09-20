Obaseki Takes Lead In Edo Governorship Election

Incumbent Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki sprung into a commanding lead Sunday morning as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) started to announce results of polls conducted across the state on Saturday.
As expected by many, Obaseki’s closest challenger is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.
The results of 13 local governments have already been announced by the electoral commission with Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), clinching 11.
Five local governments’ results are still yet to be released.
A quick summation of the votes awarded to Obaseki in 13 local governments stood at 243,604, while Ize-Iyamu’s was 154,192.
Below is a breakdown of the votes awarded to both main candidates in 13 local governments:
Esan West
APC – 7,189
PDP – 17,434
Oredo
APC – 18,365
PDP – 43,498
Esan South-East
APC – 9,237
PDP – 10,563
Etsako West
APC – 26,140
PDP – 17,959
Ovia North-East
APC – 9,907
PDP – 16,987
Owan West
APC – 11,193
PDP – 11,485
Owan East
APC – 19,295
PDP – 14,762
Egor
APC – 10,202
PDP – 27,621
Uhunmwonde
APC – 5,972
PDP – 10,022
Ikpoba Okha
APC – 18,218
PDP – 41,030
Esan Central
APC – 6,719
PDP – 10,794
Esan North-East
APC – 6556
PDP – 13,579
Igueben LG
APC – 5199
PDP – 7870
