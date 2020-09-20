Obaseki’s win renews our 2023 determination to win Lagos – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State Chapter, says the re-election of Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has further strengthened its determination to win the 2023 governorship poll in Lagos.

The party said on Sunday in Lagos that if the embattled Obaseki could surmount all the challenges to win, the party also could.

Mr Taofik Gani, the party’s state spokesperson made this known in a congratulatory message to Obaseki made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that INEC declared Obaseki winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo.

Obaseki polled 307,955 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who scored 223,619.

The Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Petroleum Resources, Effuru, said Obaseki scored the highest number of votes and therefore the winner of the election.

Gani said the party’s state chapter particularly, hailed the governor for his ability to garner the needed votes to be declared at the first ballot.

The spokesperson said he was optimistic that the party would also ensure it emerged victorious in the Lagos State governorship election in 2023.

“To us in PDP Lagos State, we have grasped from the well-deserved victory, the renewed commitment, and resoluteness.

“Our effort is to also win Lagos State to end godfatherism and imposition in Lagos politics.

“As a matter of fact, we are now more than ever before, fired up to win Lagos State,” he said.

Gani noted that the party would manifest the ability in the coming bye-elections in the state and eventually the 2023 general elections.