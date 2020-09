Oct 1: ‘We support IPOB’s sit-at-home call to honor victims of terrorists, herdsmen, bandits’

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

By Peter Okutu & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has given support to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB’s, directive yesterday, that Biafrans in Nigeria and the diaspora should observe a sit-at-home order scheduled to hold on October 1st, 2020.

Comrade Emma Powerful, Media and Publicity Secretary for IPOB in a statement said, “there is credible intelligence that terrorist groups are planning to slaughter our children should they venture out to celebrate or march on October 1st.”

The statement read in part: “We, the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to announce to all Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom all over the world that Biafrans across the globe shall observe a sit-at-home in Biafraland and where permissible in the diaspora, join our Yoruba brethren agitating for Oduduwa Republic, in public protests to mark October 1, 2020.

“We therefore, enjoin all Biafrans and every conscious Nigerian, especially those ethnic nationalities reeling from the triple double blow of state sponsored terrorism, bad governance and economic annihilation, to boycott every government organised ceremony designed to eulogise the failure that Nigeria has become. This is the time to let the world know how disastrously intolerable human existence is in Nigeria today.

“If you want to see an end to terrorism and organised mediocrity, now is the time to register your anger by ensuring that you and your household sit-at-home on October 1, 2020. Do not risk the lives and well-being of your children by allowing them to gather in groups in the open where terrorists may find it easier to blow them up or kidnap them. There is credible intelligence that terrorist groups are planning to slaughter our children should they venture out to celebrate or march on October 1st.

“This order is to highlight our position and resolve as Biafrans that we are no longer interested in proping up a crumbling terrorist state. The leadership of this great movement in conjunction with supporters of Biafra freedom across the globe have concluded every arrangement to let the whole world know and understand that we are no longer part of this shambolic monument to terrorism and failure.

“As this long expired man made contraption marks her abused independence on October 1st this year, we IPOB will appropriately declare our intention towards the full and irreversible restoration of Biafra sovereignty and independence for all oppressed ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“Complete and total lockdown of Biafraland and other terror ravaged areas of the Middle Belt come 1st of October 2020 is sacrosanct, irreversible and non-negotiable! Wholesale slaughter of innocent Judeo-Christians and state sponsored ethnic cleansing cannot be going on in our land at the same time as fake jamborees are being organised by the same sponsors of terror attacks in order to deflect our attention from the imminent danger we are all in.

“We therefore urge that all markets, schools and businesses in Biafraland and beyond be shut down as a mark of respect to all those who have died as a result of terrorism against innocent civilians especially Christians, ethnic cleansing in Southern Kaduna and elsewhere across the Middle Belt. Everywhere in Biafraland must be under lock for Nigeria and the world to know that we are all united in our march toward total freedom. There should be no public events or ceremonies in Biafraland to avoid any needless loss of lives.

“We also advise those terrorists recruited into Nigeria’s security forces to face the monster they created in places like Sambisa forest, Katsina, Sokoto, Yobe, Borno and other parts of the North where terrorists have been killing both soldiers and civilians in large numbers.

“Nigerian army and police should direct their attacks on these northern terrorist groups and leave innocent and unarmed Biafrans alone. But should they feel as usual to descend on the innocent on that day, they should know that the world will be watching and that we are a people that can never be obliterated from the surface of this earth.”

We’re totally in support of it —Ohanaeze Ndigbo

In a telephone chat with Ohanaeze’s National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Uche Achi Okpaga, the group explained that there was nothing wrong for a people to sit at home provided they are not violating the law of the land.

According to him, such practice was obtainable even outside the country.

“If IPOB said so, we are supporting it. They are our children. We are supporting it since it is not against the law and so far as it is not a violent act. It is obtainable everywhere in the world. So, we are totally in support of it.”

