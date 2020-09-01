Oct. 31 Bye-election: APC clears 45 aspirants to contest in September 3 primaries.

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared 45 aspirants eligible to contest for the party’s tickets in a primary election slated for September 3.

The APC’s September 3 primary election is to enable the party pick its candidates ahead of the October 31 legislative bye-elections that will be conducted in some states of the federation .

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the intention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct bye-elections to fill 12 vacant legislative seats across 8 states in Nigeria, following the demise or resignation of the previous occupants.

However, the ruling APC in its statement on Tuesday, said it has “cleared all aspirants who purchased expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the Party’s Primary Election scheduled for Thursday 3rd, September, 2020” in the affected states.

In correlation with the INEC list, the party has also identified Bayelsa Central, Bayelsa West, Cross River North, Imo North, Lagos East and Plateau South as the six vacant senatorial seats where it will be holding its primaries while Nganzai and Bayo state constituency (Borno) Obudu State Constituency (Cross River), Kosofe II state constituency (Lagos), Bakura state constituency (Zamfara) and Ibaji state constituency (Kogi) constitute the other vacant state assembly seats.

As culled from the released list of aspirants, not less than 11 aspirants have shown interest to jostle for APC Imo North senatorial ticket while 7 aspirants were also cleared to contest for Ibaji state constituency’s ultimate ticket.

While other constituencies have 3 to 5 aspirants slugging it out for the party ticket, both Lagos and Borno have unopposed aspirants for both the national and state constituencies.

In Lagos, the APC endorsed a former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Tokunbo Abiru and Wasiu Obafemi as its consensus candidates for Lagos East senatorial and Kosofe II state constituency bye-elections

In his reaction to the outcome of the screening and allegation of foisting predetermined candidates in some of the states, the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee chairman, Mala Buni, said that there is no predetermined candidate in the just concluded screening.

“There are no preferred, pre-determined or anointed aspirants,” Mr Buni said in a seperate statement on Tuesday, reacting to a statement by an APC Chieftain, Okoi Obono-Obla, alleging an attempt to “foist” a predetermined candidate in Cross River.

Below is the list of all APC cleared aspirants for the bye-election:

IMO NORTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume



2. Hon. Mathew Omegara



3. Achonu Athanasius Nneji



4. Uchendu Maric Chijioke



5. Ibezim Chukwuma Frank



6. Uwajumogu Edith Chidinma



7. Uchenna Onyeiwu Ubah



8. Okoro Eze Joachim



9. Nwachukwu Bright Uchenna



10. Onuoha Chikwem Chijioke



11. Ihim Iheanacho (Acho) Celestine

CROSS RIVER NORTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Ochicha Odey Anthony



2. Joe Odey Anthony, SAN



3. Harry Godwin Odey



4. Prof. Zana Itiunbe Akpagu



5. Fidelis Ebi Egoro

OBUDU STATE CONSTITUENCY – CROSS RIVER

1. Dr. Agbor Godwin Adase

BAYELSA WEST SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Capt. Mathew Karimo



2. Hon. Omonikeke Kemelayefa



3. Ebebi Peremobowei

BAYELSA CENTRAL SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Barr. Festus Dauniebi Sunday



2. Abel Ebifemowei



3. Timipa Tiwei Orunimigbe



4. Hon. Henry Daniel Ofongo



5. Godknows Bolaji Igali

PLATEAU SOUTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Prof. Doknan Danjuma Sheni



2. Nanvel Nimfel



3. Prof. Emmanuel Joseph Daniyang



4. Nora Ladi Daduut



5. Damian Dongnaán Shekarau

KOSOFE II STATE CONSTITUENCY, LAGOS STATE

1. Saheed Wasiu Obafemi

LAGOS EAST SENATORIAL DISTRICT



1. Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru

NGANZI STATE CONSTITUENCY, BORNO STATE

1. Mohammed Ali Gajiradi

BAYO STATE CONSTITUENCY, BORNO STATE

1. Maigari M. Abare

BAKURA STATE CONSTITUENCY, ZAMFARA STATE

1. Hon. Bello Dankande Gamji



2. Lawali Isa



3. Saídu Dan Bala



4. Sani Mohammed Yar’kofogi

IBAJI STATE CONSTITUENCY, KOGI STATE

1. Mathew Omachonu Eguche



2. Patrick Obwu Abah



3. Joseph Enemona



4. Jerry Omaiwala



5. Moses Emmanuel Commander



6. Atule Egbunu



7. Ogwu Harry Uba

SIGNED:

Yekini Nabena

Deputy National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)